By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Indiana, Indiana State Department Of Health, Pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 1,579 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional seven confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 134,981 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 3,562, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 227 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far 1,486,182 unique individuals have been tested in the state, up from 1,474,639 on Saturday. A total of 2,336,228 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported since Feb. 26.