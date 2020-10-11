DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Deer Rescue, Joliet, Joliet Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — Joliet police rescued a deer in a trapped in a YMCA soccer goal net Saturday morning.

West District officers safely freed the animal, which was trapped by its antlers in the net behind Galowich Family YMCA.

Sgt. Breen and Officers Gombosi, Montello, Bukala, Banas and Arellano worked together to safely free the deer, police said.

“Whether you travel our city on two legs or frolic in the forest on four, Joliet Police Department is here to serve you!” the department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.