CHICAGO (CBS) — Joliet police rescued a deer in a trapped in a YMCA soccer goal net Saturday morning.
West District officers safely freed the animal, which was trapped by its antlers in the net behind Galowich Family YMCA.
Recently, Officers responded to a deer w/ its antlers entangled in a goal net @ the YMCA. Ofcs worked together to safely free the animal. Whether you travel our city on 2 legs or frolic in the forest on 4, @JolietPolice are here to serve you! #bambi #servingothers #communityCare pic.twitter.com/M49tSCjFOq
— Joliet Police Department (@JolietPolice) October 11, 2020
Sgt. Breen and Officers Gombosi, Montello, Bukala, Banas and Arellano worked together to safely free the deer, police said.
“Whether you travel our city on two legs or frolic in the forest on four, Joliet Police Department is here to serve you!” the department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.