Chicago Fire FC Hand D.C. United Fifth Straight LossC.J. Sapong scored in his first start in nearly three months, Boris Sekulic had his first MLS goal and the Chicago Fire beat D.C. United on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Lakers Celebrate NBA Finals Win With Victory Over Miami HeatThe Los Angeles Lakers entered the third quarter of Game 6 in Sunday’s 2020 NBA Finals with a strong lead and did not disappoint fans, beating the Miami Heat.

Blackhawks Trade Brrandon Saad To Avalanche In Four-Player SwapColorado sent defensemen Nikita Zadorov and Anton Lindholm to Chicago for Saad and defenseman Dennis Gilbert. The Blackhawks also will retain $1 million of Saad’s $6 million salary for next season.

Despite 4-1 Start, Matt Nagy Clearly Not Happy With Struggling Bears' Offense“The details right now in this offense are not there,” Nagy said Friday. “So that’s our job as coaches to make sure that we get these freakin' details right. It’s as simple as that.”

NFL Week 5 NFC East Picks: SportsLine's Kenny White 'Shocked' By Cowboys Slow Start, Still Believes They're Best Team In DivisionDespite the Cowboys' slow start, SportsLine analyst Kenny White believes Dallas is the best team in the NFC East with the best chance of winning the division.

Giants-Cowboys Preview: Can The Giants' Defense Slow The Cowboys' Passing Game?The surprisingly solid Giants defense will look to slow a Cowboys passing game that leads the NFL in yards and completions.