BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — COVID-19 kept Sunday mass off the schedule at a Catholic church in Brookfield.
Holy Guardian Angels Parish in Brookfield was closed after several people tested positive at church masses and other events earlier this month.
The church said it notified public health officials and warned parishioners to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.
All church buildings were deep-cleaned and disinfected.
Holy Guardian Angels Parish was created by merging St. Barbara Parish in Brookfield and St. Louise de d Marillac Parish in La Grange Park. Both churches still go by the earlier names.