CHICAGO (CBS) — The yearly walk to end Alzheimer’s looked a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of thousands gathering for the event smaller groups gathered in Chicago neighborhoods.
Some people like Peggy Martino walked alone. She strolled along the lakefront for her mother, who died from Alzheimer’s in 2015 after a 10-year battle.
Martino said this year’s solo walk brought a different but welcome feel.
“Yes, I’m there to pray that we find a cure, number 1. To remember her. But it was peaceful. Probably easier than it’s been.”
Saturday’s opening ceremony, pep rally and celebratory afterparty were all streamed online.