CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead after a street race led to a crash in Chicago’s Archer Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Chicago police said two cars were speeding east on Archer Avenue and went through a red light. Then another car traveling north on Lawndale Avenue hit one of the vehicles in the intersection.
A woman in the passenger seat was thrown from the vehicle and suffered major head trauma. She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition and died at the hospital a short time later.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the car that was racing stayed on scene to give police a statement, and police were still investigating the incident Sunday morning.