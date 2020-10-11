MILWAUKEE (CBS/AP) — The State of Wisconsin on Sunday reported 2,676 new COVID-19 cases, along with seven new deaths.

The new figures bring the total number of coronavirus cases in the Badger State to 150,236 since the pandemic began.

Illinois reported slightly more new cases than Wisconsin on Sunday, with 2,727. But Illinois reported 64,047 tests in the past 24 hours, while Wisconsin only reported 10,247.

As of Saturday, the preliminary seven-day positivity rate for tests per person had climbed to 18.6 percent in Wisconsin. That figure is a new all-time high.

More than 5,400 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Wisconsin this weekend. More than 50,000 new cases have been confirmed in the last three weeks, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.

The update shows that about 29,000 of the cases remain active, or more than 19% of total cases. Officials confirmed seven new deaths in the last day, for a total of 1,465 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations rose by 79 in the last day.

There were about 583 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

