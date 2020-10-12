How does a Chicago water account get charged $58,000 for water they didn’t use? That question, in 2018, began a quest that saved consumers $10s of thousands & exposed an egregiously bad billing system. 180,000 Chicago accounts are currently unmetered — billed based on archaic equations, guesstimates, *not* actual usage. That’s just part of the problem.
“Getting Hosed” – our on-going exposé into a bungled bureaucracy – has won an Emmy Award, an RTDNA / NEFE [National Endowment for Financial Education] for financial reporting, and more. However, it hasn’t fixed a broken system. So, we’ll keep reporting.