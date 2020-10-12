CHICAGO (CBS) — New cases of COVID-19 continue to tick up slightly in Illinois, with 2,742 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported on Monday, pushing the average positivity rate to 4.3% for the first time in more than a month.
The new cases announced by Illinois Department of Public Health account for 5.8% of the 47,579 tests reported on Monday. The statewide seven-day positivity rate now stands at 4.3%. The last time the average positivity rate was that high was Sept. 1.
Illinois’ seven-day average positivity rate has now been above 4% for three days in a row, after staying below 4% for more than a month.
In addition to the new confirmed virus cases announced Monday, IDPH also reported 13 additional confirmed deaths.
Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Illinois has reported a total of 321,892 cases, including 8,997 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,764 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 377 patients in intensive care, and 153 on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus hospitalization figures have been relatively flat since late June.
So far, the vast majority of coronavirus patients in Illinois have recovered from the disease, with a 96% statewide recovery rate as of Monday. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.