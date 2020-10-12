CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed in Saturday in Naperville, according to police.
Just before 8 p.m. police responded to the 1300 block of Modaff Road and found the man in his 40s bleeding in the foyer of one of the apartment buildings. The incident occurred outside the apartment building in the parking lot near a garage after a brief confrontation, police said.
The victim was taken hospitalized for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Before police arrived two men ran away from the area. One is described as a 28 to 30-year-old Black man between 6 feet 3 inches and 6 feet 5 inches tall of a slim build. He was wearing a black zippered hoodie and black jeans. The second is described as a Black man between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall in his early 20s, with a heavy build. He was wearing a burgundy or maroon shirt with long sleeves and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.