CHICAGO (CBS) — For the fifth time since the pandemic hit, the city of Aurora held a pop-up food pantry to meet the needs of those really struggling right now.
Cars were lined up for as far as you could see at Philips Park in Aurora. There was enough food on hand for at least 1,200 families. It’s a no-contact, drive-thru food distribution. There are boxes of fresh meat, dairy and produce.
The city of Aurora, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry and the Quad County Urban League were part of the pantry effort.