WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Woodridge were searching Monday for a man who grabbed a woman and pulled her pants down this past weekend.
Officers were called at 11:37 a.m. Sunday to the bike path in the 7100 block of Woodridge Drive in the western suburb. A 30-year-old woman had been walking west on the bike path when a man approached her coming the opposite way, police said.
After the woman passed the man, he ran up from behind, grabbed her pants and underwear, and pulled them down, police said.
The man then hopped onto a bicycle he had stashed off the bike path and rode away, police said. He headed south on Woodridge Drive.
A witness approached a responding officer and said he saw the assailant ride the bicycle 40 feet from the sidewalk into the woods, drop the bike, run south toward 75th Street, and then run west into the woods, police said. Police did find the abandoned bicycle and took it, but the man remained at large Monday night.
The assailant was described as a Hispanic male between 28 and 30 years old, standing about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds, with spiked black hair.
He was wearing a face mask, a dark gray or black long-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information can submit a crime tip to Woodridge police detectives by calling (630) 960-8998 or emailing crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.