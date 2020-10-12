CHICAGO (CBS)– There is a new call to formally cancel Christopher Columbus Day.
On Monday, Illinois state lawmakers and the American Indian Center will announce new legislation to swap out the official Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Meanwhile some Italian Americans in Chicago are against this. A rally was held Sunday to demand Chicago and Illinois stop erasing Columbus from history.
Another rally will take place later Monday morning in Arrigo Park, a place that has significance for Italian Americans in Chicago. It’s where a Columbus statue once stood.
Italian Americans say they want it back.
The statue was removed in July after protests led to violent clashes with police. The city said the move was temporary, but gave no timeframe when or if the statue would return.