CHICAGO (CBS) — A United Airlines flight to Washington, D.C. was returned to O’Hare International Airport Monday afternoon, after a hailstorm left the windshield cracked.
United Flight 349 was headed from Chicago to Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, when it had to turn around, the airline said.
United said its operations team reported that the windshield of the plane was cracked as it went through a hailstorm.
Twitter user Alex Lang issued a tweet that showed the cracked windshield.
@united My UA349 flight literally just had to emergency land because we flew through a hailstorm for some reason and it cracked the entire windshield… #united #news #emergencyland pic.twitter.com/888ITktU7q
— Alex Lang (@ArexRang) October 12, 2020
“Ten minutes into the air, we passed through a hailstorm, so it was pretty bad,” Lang told CBS 2. “It was probably the worst turbulence I’ve ever experienced.”
FlightAware shows the plane headed east from O’Hare and ran into severe storms several miles out over Lake Michigan. The plane then swung north and back south over the lake, and finally back west to O’Hare. The total time in the air was about an hour.
The flight landed safely, and passengers were to get on another plane, United said. Lang said he and the other passengers expect to arrive in D.C. later Monday night.
The Chicago Department of Aviation reported that operations were normal at O’Hare Monday afternoon.