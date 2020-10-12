CHICAGO (CBS) — This will be a holiday shopping season unlike any other, and the holiday jobs market is changing too.

We’re Working for Chicago, connecting you with employment resources during the pandemic. CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reports seasonal retail jobs might be harder to come by, but some other industries are adding staff.

They say there’s no place like home for the holidays, and this year you might see fewer crowds as shoppers take that to heart.

“We’re going to see some retail businesses have a hard time getting customers and workers,” said Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao

Zhao expects e-commerce and shipping jobs to see an increase the workers they need.

“Instead of an in-person, customer-facing role like a cashier or a sales associate; e-commerce is going to have a bent more towards warehouse workers, delivery drivers, fulfillment associates, those kinds of jobs which are more on the back end of the retail experience,” he said.

Amazon is now looking for tens of thousands of workers across the U.S., including 5,500 in the Chicago area.

A seasonal opening at their Channahon warehouse offers $15.50 to $18.50 per hour, with a $1,500 sign-on bonus.

“Holiday and seasonal jobs are often good ways for Americans to make some supplemental income, and can even act as a bridge to permanent employment,” Zhao said.

With people spending more time at home and Prime Day coming up next week, Amazon expects online holiday shopping to start early.

A recent Glassdoor study found retail job openings across the U.S. are down 8% compared to this time last year. They’re down 39% at clothing stores; but job openings are actually up right now at sports, hobby, and book stores.

“If you’re looking to pick up a new pandemic hobby, that informs how you as a consumer are going to spend your money,” Zhao said.

The Home Depot is also looking to hire 586 people in the Chicago area. Those jobs include customer service, and help with online and curbside orders.