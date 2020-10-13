CHICAGO (CBS) — Workers outside an office in University Village are shot at Tuesday morning.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross has more from 14th and Loomis where police described shots and then a car taking off. A source told CBS 2 the victims may be maintenance workers.
Police said three people were inside the back of a housing management office for the Chicago Housing Authority or CHA. The three male victims were shot and taken to local hospitals. CPD believes the shooter was wearing a black, orange and white mask, red shirt and was in a white, four-door BMW.
Two of the three victims are in good condition but one is in critical condition. There’s no word on what lead up to the shooting and no one is in custody.