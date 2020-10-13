CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago Police Department vehicle was involved in a serious crash on the Kennedy Expressway Tuesday morning.
According to police, the squad car went over the overpass in the 5200 block of North Foster Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Police said the car landed in the grass off the expressway.
Major problems on the OB Kennedy where ALL LANES ARE BLOCKED with a crash involving a Chicago police officer at Foster. Exit at Irving Park to avoid delays. Inbound gapers delay starts at Nagle. pic.twitter.com/VIp63CliHK
— Jeanette Hudson (@JHudsontraffic) October 13, 2020
The condition of the female officer involved in the crash is unknown at this time.
Northbound lanes are closed at Foster Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.