By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police Department, Foster Avenue, Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago Police Department vehicle was involved in a serious crash on the Kennedy Expressway Tuesday morning.

According to police, the squad car went over the overpass in the 5200 block of North Foster Avenue around 4:40 a.m. Police said the car landed in the grass off the expressway.

The condition of the female officer involved in the crash is unknown at this time.

Northbound lanes are closed at Foster Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.