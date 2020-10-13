CHICAGO (CBS) — Could Bears fans see their team in person at Soldier Field this year? Chicago’s Mayor said she and the team are talking about that possibility.
During a news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked if Chicago could do what other NFL cities have done and allow a small number of fans in the stands to watch football games.
“Like any other Bears fan of course, I would like to be there,” Lightfoot said. “We’re having conversations with the Bears and we’ll see where they where they lead. We’ll see.”
The NFL, along with other professional sports leagues, closed the games to fans this season because of COVID-19 and the fact that it’s nearly impossible to stay socially distanced in the stands.
But the league has been fluid in holding that rule in place, as several teams are opening the stands to a fraction of their existing capacities. ESPN reports some teams have stated that the games will stay closed “until further notice.” The Green Bay Packers will allow a small number of fans to watch inside Lambeau Field in November, somewhere between 10,000 and 12,000.
The Bears have four home games left in the regular season.