CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded on Lake Shore Drive near the Field Museum and Soldier Field Tuesday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., the 24-year-old man was headed south in the 1500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when a vehicle pulled up and someone took out a gun and fired shots at him, police said.

The man suffered a graze wound to the left leg and was taken to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Another shooting about a mile farther north on Lake Shore Drive left a woman critically injured just this past Sunday.

That incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old woman was inside a white Dodge Caliber headed north on Lake Shore Drive at Jackson Drive on the edge of Grant Park.

The car was stopped at Jackson, where there is a traffic light, when another vehicle pulled up alongside it. There was some kind of exchange of words between the occupants of the cars, and then someone in the rear of the second vehicle fired shots into the Dodge Caliber, police said.

The victims then fled north on Lake Shore Drive – eventually exiting and stopping in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue near the mouth of the now-closed Navy Pier. It was there that police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Police found that the woman had been shot in the head. An officer immediately took out his first aid kit to treat the wound and stem the bleeding, police said.

On Sunday, CBS 2 analyzed shooting data from the central, 11-mile stretch of Lake Shore Drive. As of that time, the CPD had reported eight incidents that happened on the busy roadway. The Tuesday night incident would make nine.

There were only two last year.