CHICAGO (CBS)– A pregnant woman was killed in a shooting in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a home, in the 2100 block of East 95 Place just after midnight, and found a 35-year-old woman unresponsive on a porch.
Police said the woman was shot twice in the back and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police later confirmed the woman was eight months pregnant and hospital doctors were able to deliver the baby.
The baby is now at Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody and police are investigating.