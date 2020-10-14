CHICAGO (CBS)– There were 22 people displaced from their homes after an apartment building fire in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to the three-story, 12-unit building located at 1306 North Kildare avenue around 11:30 p.m.
“It was terrible, it was scary,” a resident told CBS 2. Another resident told CBS 2 she woke up to firefighters knocking on her door. She then noticed the fire and escaped.
Emergency crews rescued people and pets from the burning building. Firefighters gave oxygen to cats as residents were reunited with their pets.
No injuries were reported.