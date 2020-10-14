DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Windy conditions persist Wednesday evening.

The low for Wednesday night is 47.

Winds will diminish a bit overnight, but will remain breezy through Thursday evening.

Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind Advisory: 10.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A Red Flag Warning for risk of fire is in place for Chicago and parts south until 7 p.m.

Red Flag Warning: 10.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Thursday is only 56. It will be cooler for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Tomorrow's Planner: 10.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Small rain chances return next week.

7 Day Forecast: 10.14.20

(Credit: CBS 2)