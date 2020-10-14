CHICAGO (CBS) — Windy conditions persist Wednesday evening.
The low for Wednesday night is 47.
Winds will diminish a bit overnight, but will remain breezy through Thursday evening.
Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cooler.
A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A Red Flag Warning for risk of fire is in place for Chicago and parts south until 7 p.m.
The high for Thursday is only 56. It will be cooler for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
Small rain chances return next week.