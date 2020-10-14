CHICAGO (CBS) — Six members of the Chicago Police Department were dealt suspensions for what they did last fall, when former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson was found passed out.

Johnson was fired after he lied to Mayor Lori Lightfoot about drinking that night. CBS 2’s Chris Tye has more from CPD headquarters where investigators called Eddie Johnson’s behavior in that episode “conduct unbecoming.”

The poor conduct didn’t end with Johnson. CBS 2 has learned the list due out Friday, from the city’s inspector general, has others failed in the days that followed.

It will be one year ago this Saturday that Eddie Johnson was found slumped over the wheel of his city owned vehicle. A half dozen officers entangled in that evening, and the days that followed, are losing pay over it.

All of them from the 9th District on the South Side where the Johnson incident occurred. It goes all the way up the district, including Commander Don Jerome. It’s unclear what role he played exactly, but a high level source confirmed to CBS 2 that the Inspector General recommended he receive a 28-day suspension for his involvement in the incident.

He’s not alone.

A lieutenant in the district received a 21-day suspension recommendation, a sergeant with 14-day recommendation, two officers with seven days each and a member of Johnson’s security detail also with a seven-day suspension recommendation.

Whether these suspensions were approved or modified is up to CPD leadership, which did not respond to CBS 2’s questions on Wednesday.

There are also questions over the manipulation of Johnson’s cell phone and the SIM card inside it. But it’s unclear if any of the six included in this round of suspension were involved in any cell phone manipulation.

The Inspector General’s report due Friday is expected to explain some of that.