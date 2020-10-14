DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Early voting is underway in Chicago Wednesday.

Early voting sites are now open in all 50 wards. All early voting site locations are listed on the Chicago Board of Elections website.

The sites are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends leading up to Election Day.

If you are not registered to vote, it’s not too late. You can still register at any of the sites as long as you have two forms of ID. One of the IDs has to include your current address.