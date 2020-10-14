CHICAGO (CBS)– Police in Naperville are searching for 15-year-old Mallory Glass who went missing on Sunday.
According to Naperville police, officers received a report for two families that their daughters had run away around 8:15 p.m.
One of the girls was located on Tuesday and is now with her family.
Glass is still missing. Police said she may be with an unknown man and was last seen in Naperville’s downtown area Sunday wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and tennis shoes.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.