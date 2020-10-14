CHICAGO (CBS) — Detectives are questioning a person of interest in the slaying of 35-year-old Stacey Jones, a pregnant woman whose baby survived the fatal shooting.
Police found Jones unresponsive on the porch of a home in the 2100 block of East 95 Place in Jeffery Manor just after midnight Tuesday. Jones, who was eight months pregnant, had been shot twice in the back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, but doctors were able to save her baby.
Wednesday morning, Chicago Police said detectives were questioning a person of interest in Jones’ death, and charges were pending.
Meantime, her baby was last listed in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital. Neighbors said Jones leaves behind two other children, a boy and a girl.
Neighbors said they heard two or three gunshots the night Jones was killed. Neighbors, some who have lived on the block for more than 10 years, said they’ve never witnessed something like this around here before.
“Unfortunately there’s a lot of mad and strange people running around this earth. Once you can identify them, stay away from them,” neighbor Elliot Cobb said.