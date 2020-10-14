CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business has shifted to online-only classes for the next two weeks, after a group tested positive for COVID-19.
Both the Hyde Park B-school campus and the downtown campus at the Gleacher Center are affected.
Now:
U of Chicago Booth School of Business will move to remote learning.
100+ students quarantining after students “congregated off-campus on Chicago’s Northside, many without wearing face coverings.”
Some have tested positive for Covid-19. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Zs7Sf4yLyA
— Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) October 14, 2020
The results came after more than 100 students “congregated off-campus on Chicago’s North Side, many without wearing face coverings.”
In an email to students, U of C Dean of Students Michele Rasmussen and Associate Vice President of Safety and Security Eric Heath said the vast majority of the university community has followed COI-19 protocols, but this group of full-time MBA students did not.
All of those students also must quarantine for two weeks.