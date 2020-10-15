CHICAGO (CBS) — “I wanted to make sure my vote counted,” Mildred Madison said.

So the 94-year-old woman from Michigan traveled a long way to do just that. Her son and daughter drove her nearly 300 miles from the Chicago area to Detroit so she could cast her ballot in the upcoming election.

Mildred has been caring for her sister just outside of Chicago. She normally votes absentee, but when her ballot for the August primary in Michigan was late, she decided she didn’t want to take any chances with the general election.

“My parents voted when they could not vote in the south and therefore they made sure that all of their children were going to vote,” she said.

Monday morning, her son and daughter drove her to the Detroit City Clerk’s office to hand in her ballot.

“My mother is an elec.. was an elected official so she understands the importance from both sides,” said her daughter, Sharon Madison.

Mildred said she was a city council member when she lived in Cleveland, and also sat on the state board of education. She’s also been a president of the League of Women Voters in Cleveland and Detroit.

“This is my 72nd year to vote,” Mildred said. “I wasn’t gonna miss this at all. It was most important. No matter what I had to do.”

It was a quick trip for Mildred and her children, but they encouraged everyone to do their research on the candidates and then get out and vote.

“Vote because your life depends on it. And this year it truly depends on it that you vote. Not only for you but for your children and their children,” Mildred said.