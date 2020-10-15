DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two days after a boat crashed into a breakwall on Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach, the vessel remains stranded on the barrier.

Police said, around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, the Marine Unit and Chicago firefighters responded to a call of a boat in distress in the popular Playpen, near 600 N. Lake Shore Dr.

Crews discovered a boat that had been damaged after hitting the breakwall in Lake Michigan, and rescued eight people on board.

A boat that crashed into the breakwall on Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach on Oct. 13, 2020, remained stranded there two days later. (Source: Luke Vogelzang)

However, neighbors said the boat remains stranded on the breakwall two days later. Luke Vogelzang took drone video of the boat bobbing against the barrier as waves crest over the breakwall.

Chicago Police said they were not sure whose responsibility it was to remove the boat, and the U.S. Coast Guard said it was up to the boat’s owner to make arrangements to have it removed.

Further information was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.