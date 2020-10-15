CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday could very well be the final day for the U.S. Census count.
The census was supposed to continue through the end of October. Civil rights groups are trying to keep the count going, saying people of color might be missed.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court put a brief pause on the once-a-decade head count while an appeals court makes a final decision. Should the court end the census prematurely, a number of events are planned for Thursday, to make one last push for people to take the census.
One of them is happening at 4:00 Thursday afternoon at the Chicago’s Back of the Yards College Prep High School Plaza on 47th and Hoyne. A number of state lawmakers will hold a census fair to celebrate the end of Hispanic Heritage Month and encourage people to be counted in this year’s census before it’s too late.