By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Freeze Warning, RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Freeze Warning is in place for all locations in the Chicago area, except central Cook County – which includes the city itself and some parts just to the west.

Freeze Warning: 10.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 34, but colder outside the city.

Tomorrow's Planner: 10.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, it will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower and a high of 57.

It will be windy and slightly warmer Saturday with highs in the 60s, but then expect another big temperature drop on Sunday with highs in the 40s.

Weekend Forecast: 10.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Rain returns Sunday and Monday.

7 Day Forecast: 10.15.20

(Credit: CBS 2)