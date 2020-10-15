CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third time in a week, Indiana’s daily COVID-19 count has set a new record, as the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,962 new cases on Thursday. The state also reported 23 new confirmed virus deaths.
The previous daily record for cases was 1,945, set on Saturday, one day after a then-record 1,832 new cases on Friday. The state’s seven-day case average now stands at 1,653, which is also a record.
Statewide, there are now 141,212 total reported cases, and 3,632 deaths. Another 232 Hoosiers likely died of COVID-19 but were never officially tested for the virus.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Indiana also has been rising over the past two weeks, from 919 on Sep. 30 to 1,355 as of Wednesday night. More than two-thirds of the state’s ICU beds are currently occupied, including 17% for COVID patients.
The biggest outbreaks are happening in the southwest portion of the state. In Northwest Indiana, cases also continue to rise since early October. There were 237 new reported cases in the five county region in the past day and the seven day average has risen to a record 213 cases.
Hospitalizations are also rising in the region in the past two weeks, from 147 on Sept. 30 to 230 as of Wednesday night. Approximately 69% of ICU beds in the region are in use, including 14.9% used for COVID patients.