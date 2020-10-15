LA GRANGE, Ill. (CBS) — St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights and New Trier High School in Northfield and Winnetka recently forced close because of surging COVID-19 cases.

Now, another suburban district is making plans to prevent that kind of shutdown – implementing COVID-19 screening for all students.

As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Thursday night, La Grange School District 105 is not changing its in-school learning plans yet – it will stay on its hybrid model with part remote learning and part in school.

But the hope is these voluntary saliva screeners can keep students in the classroom – with other districts being forced out.

“It’s pretty basic,” said District 105 Supt. Brian Ganan.

Indeed, the test doesn’t look like much. It’s just an envelope, a plastic straw, and a collection tube.

“I heard drooling works the best,” Ganan said. “They’ll either spit or drool into it.”

But this little saliva screening kit could be a game changer for schools, according to Ganan.

“We do think this will help keep us open and that’s our goal,” he said.

The district is starting its voluntary screening program this weekend. Ganan calls it an effort to keep students, teachers, and district families safe.

“Everybody who volunteers will test once a week,” Ganan said.

We found each one of these costs the district around $7. District 105 was able to move money around to cover costs, with some help from state funding.

And while they have a similar look to the mandatory tests being used at University of Illinois, these are not diagnostic tests, only screenings.

We’re told they can identify students who are possibly infectious in just four hours, those students will have to follow-up with a COVID-19 test while the district contact traces.

It is something he said will be important after Thanksgiving and winter break.

“Really important to screen those students as they come back,” Ganan said.

Ganan said the district needs a majority of its students to choose to participate for the program to be effective.

A couple days from the official start, he said he thinks they’ll get there – and that this test could help more than just this district.

“To keep kids in school, but also, and more importantly, to keep kids, staff, and communities safe,” Ganan said.

Nearby La Grange Elementary School District 102 is already running something very similar. Molina is told they’ve had no false positives so far and they’re already talking to districts across the country about starting up similar screening programs.

The District 102 plan was developed under the guidance of district board member and microbiologist Dr. Edward Campbell, and has been in place since late August. He explained it by email: