CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect was being questioned by detectives Thursday evening after police said he was seen sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in an “online forum.”
Police said around 1:30 p.m., the girl was seen performing a sex act on the man in the “online forum” in the 200 block of East 89th Place. Police did not specify what the online forum was.
The girl was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, while a male suspect was being questioned, police said.
Detectives were investigating Thursday night.