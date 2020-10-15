CHICAGO (CBS)– Morgan Manufacturing in the West Loop is giving a full “Shining” experience.
The pop-up event, Called “Room 237″ is taking on an entirely new feel.
Usually actors do most of the work, but here, it’s all about murals and sculptures created by local artists. They’re working to bring back the most dramatic moments from ‘The Shining” with projectors showing scenes sure to give you the willies.
They’ve even recreated the hedge maze outside the hotel.
The 3,200 square-foot space allows for safe social distancing with 25 people allowed to walk through every 15 minutes.
After the tour, guests can head to an attached restaurant to enjoy speciality drinks inspired by the movie. The shining pop-up runs through November 15t with ticket packages starting at $35.