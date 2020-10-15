DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — One man is dead and another was wounded in a shooting in the McKinley Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The victims crashed their car into another car after the shooting, leaving a woman and a 3-year-old boy injured.

At 1:39 p.m., the two men were in a vehicle headed north in the 3700 block of South Western Avenue, when they hit a vehicle traveling southwest on Archer Avenue.

After the crash, it was learned that the men had both been shot.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was pronounced dead, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.

A 39-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy in the other vehicle involved in the crash were transported to Stroger with non-life-threatening injuries.

 