CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was stabbed and wounded late Thursday afternoon in a fight in a parking structure on Canal Street near Roosevelt Road.
The 22-year-old woman was in the parking structure in the 1100 block of Canal Street at 5:11 p.m., when another woman walked up, police said.
They got into a physical fight, and the second woman stabbed the first multiple times in the face and head, police said.
The victim fled in a vehicle and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in an unknown condition.
No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives were investigating.