CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears aren’t getting a lot of love at 4-1. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears look for another resume building win Sunday at the 3-2 Carolina Panthers.

Offensive Consistency

How about some consistency from the Bears offense? Inconsistency was one of the big complaints about Mitchell Trubisky. At least so far, it hasn’t been much better with quarterback Nick Foles in there. This is a pretty amazing stat about how the Bears only score in these little hot streaks: They’ve scored 55 of their 105 points in three quarters this season. That means they’ve scored a total of 50 points in the other 17 quarters and none in any third quarter this season. Let’s see if Foles can even out his play a little and Matt Nagy can make a halftime adjustment on offense that works.

MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO

Focus On Foles and O-Line

Look for the Bears offensive line to keep the Panthers off of Foles. One thing that could help Foles is a clean pocket. He’ll have a slightly new look offensive line with starting right guard James Daniels out with a likely season-ending injury, but that might not be a huge deal against a Panthers defense that is last in the league with just five sacks.

Mike Davis Revenge?

Can the Bears bring down Mike Davis? Remember him? Yes, he was briefly with the Bears last year before being let go. And he is flourishing in Carolina with star running back Christian McCaffrey out. Davis could make it a long day for the Bears defenders because he has been tough to tackle. How tough? He leads the NFL in yards after contact at 3.9 yards per attempt. That’s 3.9 yards after he gets hit, or the same as David Montgomery is averaging per attempt total this season.