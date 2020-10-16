DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — There are lots of ups and downs in our forecast through the weekend. Windy and warmer, then cooler with rain.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, a wind advisory has been issued for Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible, with some as high as 55 mph.

(Credit: CBS)

Late Saturday temperatures will start another dramatic tumble. From the 60s Saturday afternoon to the 30s by Sunday evening.

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38

Saturday: Windy. Mostly cloudy. High 62.

Sunday: Rain returns to the forecast Sunday and stays in the forecast most of next week.

 

(Credit: CBS)

While at this point is seems less likely, it is certainly possible that some snowflakes could mix in for some parts of the area on Sunday or Sunday night.