CHICAGO (CBS) — There are lots of ups and downs in our forecast through the weekend. Windy and warmer, then cooler with rain.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, a wind advisory has been issued for Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible, with some as high as 55 mph.
Late Saturday temperatures will start another dramatic tumble. From the 60s Saturday afternoon to the 30s by Sunday evening.
With gusty winds tomorrow…."Halloween decorations should be secured…"
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38
Saturday: Windy. Mostly cloudy. High 62.
Sunday: Rain returns to the forecast Sunday and stays in the forecast most of next week.
While at this point is seems less likely, it is certainly possible that some snowflakes could mix in for some parts of the area on Sunday or Sunday night.