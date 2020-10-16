CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago wants this Halloween to be scary, but safe, so officials are offering specific guidelines geared to trick-or-treating in a pandemic.

City officials recommended limiting groups of trick-or-treaters to six people or less, and that groups stay on the move without congregating.

Those passing out candy are advised to try to keep a safe distance while doing so, maybe by using a pipe, tube, or chute to drop candy into trick-or-treaters’ bags from a distance.

Public health officials also have said anyone wearing a costume for Halloween should still wear a cloth mask, as a costume mask is not a safe substitute. If you or your child wears a cloth mask under a costume mask, make sure it won’t impair breathing. If it does, wear only the cloth mask.

MORE FROM CBS CHICAGO

Meantime, as part of the city’s “Halloweek” festivities for Halloween from Oct. 26 through Oct. 31, the annual Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade will be turned on its head this year.

Sponsored by Blommer Chocolate Company, it will be a reverse parade this year, with the entertainment remaining stationery, and visitors driving by to watch artists and performers from the safety of their vehicles.

The parade will take place along a tree-lined drive in Washington Park on Halloween, from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to dress up their cars in “car-stumes,” and will receive a Halloween goody bag from Blommer Chocolate at the end.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. You can register at https://artsinthedark.com/attend/. Tickets are available for slots at noon, 1 p.m., or 2 p.m. You’ll have to show your ticket to an attendant in the parking lot just south of the General Richard Jones Armory on Payne Drive.

The Chicago Park District and Chicago Police Department also will participate in “Halloweek” by providing candy to trick-or-treaters between Oct. 26 and Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

Monday, October 26 – Police Districts 6, 17, and 25

Tuesday, October 27 – Police Districts 3, 14, and 15

Wednesday, October 28 – Police Districts 8, 9, and 12

Thursday, October 29 – Police Districts 5, 7, and 10

Friday, October 30- Police Districts 2, 4, and 11

Saturday, October 31 – All police districts

For a listing of all Chicago Police districts, click here.