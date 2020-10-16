CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker said Friday he is “deeply concerned” by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Illinois, which has now seen two days in a row with a record for new cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 4,554 new cases — a new one-day record — along with 38 additional deaths. According to IDPH, the previous record for new cases in a single day in Illinois was 4,015 confirmed on Thursday.

Before then, it was 4,014 cases reported on May 12. Indiana also set another record, confirming for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 2,000 cases in a single day on Friday.

The 4,554 new cases announced in Illinois represent 5.2% of the 87,759 tests reported on Friday. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate for Illinois now stands at 5.1%, the first time Illinois has met or surpassed a 5% rate since June 8.

The 87,759 tests announced Friday is also the most reported for a single day. On Sept. 4, the state announced results from 149,273 tests after clearing a backlog that had delayed publicly announcing results for several previous days.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he is “deeply concerned” by the recent rise in new cases and positivity rates in Illinois.

“Let me be clear, we are in a new wave here,” he said. “Anybody that hasn’t noticed this, turn on the television, we’re in a new wave of COVID-19; rising cases, rising positivity, all across the nation, not just Illinois.”

The governor urged people to continue wearing masks in public, and to keep their distance from others and regularly wash their hands.

“If somebody approaches you and says, ‘Why are you wearing a mask?’ they’re the ones who are trying to endanger your health. They shouldn’t be doing that. You wear your mask. You’re going to be healthy if you do,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said he is not considering moving the entire state back to Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which would place additional restrictions on most businesses. The governor noted the state already has plans in place to require additional mitigations in specific regions in Illinois if their average infection rate rises above 8% for at least three days in a row, or meet other virus thresholds, to allow for enforcement of COVID restrictions on a more targeted basis.