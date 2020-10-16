CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools announced a plan to reopen schools for students in pre-k and moderate and intensive cluster programs later in the second quarter.
CPS said schools will begin second quarter with learning at home with the goal of reopening schools to specified programs.
“Beginning with our youngest learners who would benefit most from in-person learning, our phased reopening would
welcome students in pre-k and most students in cluster programs for five days a week of in-person learning,” CPS officials said in a written statement.
CPS said some of the specialty schools may follow a hybrid model.
An intent form will be sent our to families with students in pre-k or cluster programming to determine “how many families are comfortable sending children back to school.” The intent form must be completed by Oct. 28.
Later this fall, CPS will consider expanding in-person learning to additional grades in January 2021.
The Chicago Teachers Union called the proposed plan “dangerous.” CTU held a press conference at 7 a.m. on Friday to push back against the return to school.
“CPS has rejected every Union proposal to improve remote learning for all students, or to improve services for the district’s most vulnerable special needs children,” CTU said in a written statement.