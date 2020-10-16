CHICAGO (CBS) — The north suburban Deerfield School District 109 has reverted to remote learning starting Monday due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area, the district announced Friday.

There is no planned return date, as the district said in-person classes will not resume until metrics “fall back into acceptable levels for 7 days.”

In a letter the district also noted it has received reports of parents and students attending large gatherings where social distancing is not observed and face masks are not worn.

Read the full statement from the district below: