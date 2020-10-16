CHICAGO (CBS) — The north suburban Deerfield School District 109 has reverted to remote learning starting Monday due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the area, the district announced Friday.
There is no planned return date, as the district said in-person classes will not resume until metrics “fall back into acceptable levels for 7 days.”
In a letter the district also noted it has received reports of parents and students attending large gatherings where social distancing is not observed and face masks are not worn.
Read the full statement from the district below:
The Deerfield Public Schools District 109 Superintendents and Board of Education have made the difficult decision that due to a rising incidence rate in the 60015 ZIP code, all students in District 109 will be reverted to remote learning effective Monday, October 19.
You can read more about the decision in the attached letter sent from the superintendents and the Board of Education to the community.
District 109 will need to remain in remote learning until the metrics fall back into acceptable levels for 7 consecutive days, so at this moment, we cannot provide a return date for any student. We will keep the community informed as we progress through this period together.
All elementary students will stay in their hybrid learning schedule. Any classes that were taken in-person will be taken in a synchronous virtual fashion. Teachers will continue to provide Zoom links and schedule updates in Seesaw and/or Google Classroom.
All middle school students will stay in their 109 Online schedule. The re-entry dates of October 26 and October 29 for students into buildings have been postponed indefinitely. We are still anticipating that we will be implementing the middle school hybrid plan that was approved by the Board of Education as soon as it is safe to do so.
PART OF STATEMENT FROM DISTRICT 109 (the full statement is in the attached letter): “We have received numerous reports of parents and students in this community attending large gatherings where social distancing is not observed, not wearing face coverings when they should, and not even being forthcoming when they suspect that someone close to them may have COVID-like symptoms… or even tested positive for COVID-19. Numerous parents have written to us and our principals to report this reckless behavior and asked us to send a message to the community. To say today’s decision is disappointing is an understatement.
It’s heartbreaking to make this decision and impact thousands of students that have enjoyed or have been looking forward to being in the classroom with their peers, even if just for a part of the day.
Stay safe. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Keep your physical distance. Be kind to others. Have respect for your neighbors and let’s work together so we can have our students return to school as quickly as possible!