CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire in the South Loop left families out in the cold early Friday morning.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the fire broke out at a building at 18th and Dearborn streets around 12:30 a.m. Many residents were woken up by firefighters knocking on doors as the building was evacuated.
At least eight people were displaced from their homes. A Red Cross warming center has been provided for the families impacted.
No injuries were reported.
One resident told CBS 2 she was in bed and heard knocking and people yelling “get out, fire, fire.”
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but officials said the fire started on the top floor.