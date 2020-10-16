CHICAGO (CBS)– The cooler temperatures moving in means it’s time to get a flu shot.
Starting this weekend, Englewood residents can take advantage of a free flu shot drive.
Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) and Walgreens have teamed up to give free vaccines for the next two weekends.
No appointment is necessary, both insured and uninsured will be taken care of.
The flu shot drive starts this Saturday. Here are the dates and locations:
- Saturday, Oct. 17: West Englewood office lot, 6412 S. Ashland Ave.
- Sunday, Oct. 18: Five Holy Martyrs parking lot, 4327 S. Richmond Ave.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Gage Park tennis courts, 2411 W. 55th St.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: Immaculate Heart of Mary lot, 4517 S. Ashland Ave.