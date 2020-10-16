CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl who had been missing from west suburban Naperville since Sunday has been found safe.
Police said, around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report from two families that their daughters had run away.
One of the girls was found on Tuesday and reunited with her family, but at the time, the second girl, 15-year-old Mallory Glass was still missing.
Friday afternoon, Naperville police said Glass had also been found safe.
“We are relieved to report that the runaway juvenile who has been missing since Sunday has been located and is safe. So there is no confusion, BOTH runaways have now been located. We would like to thank the community for their concern and for sharing our post throughout the country in an attempt to bring her home safely,” police said in a statement.
