CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Kobe!
He’s an adorable five-year-old German Shepherd mix. His ideal day consists of spending time outside and taking naps in the sun. Kobe aims to please and eager to spend time with his family.
He will need time adjusting to being left alone. Kobe may be big, but he enjoys being held and snuggled as much as any lap dog. He also gets along with friendly cats.
You can go to the PAWS virtual adoption process online.
Next week, join PAWS Chicago for the “Don’t Forget About Me” event. Fees will be waived for select pets who have been overlooked. The event starts Monday October 19.
Visit the PAWS Chicago website for more information.