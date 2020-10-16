CHICAGO (CBS) — R. Kelly’s lawyers are claiming the singer was beaten up in jail and nobody raised a finger to help him. It’s part of a new court filing as part of their continuing effort to get Kelly released.
Kelly’s lawyers say video of the August attack inside Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center shows a fellow inmate was well into beating Kelly when a jail worker finally intervened.
Kelly’s legal team even suggests staffers encouraged or allowed the beating to happen.
Kelly is awaiting trial on dozens of sex crimes charges in Illinois, New York and Minnesota.