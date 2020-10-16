CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Lake County, Indiana, after two 17-year-old boys were found dead.
The girlfriend of one of the teens found the bodies Friday and called 911. She said she became concerned after trying to contact her boyfriend by phone and getting no answer.
The bodies were found in a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue in unincorporated Calumet Township on the outskirts of Gary and Griffith.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office the boys were friends.