By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and a child is in serious condition after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway at Harlem Avenue.

According to Illinois State Police, the female driver was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover crash in the eastbound lanes just before 4:30 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. A child who was a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries.

All lanes are shut down.