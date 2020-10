Browns-Steelers Preview: Early Season Showdown In The Tough AFC NorthBoth the Browns and the Steelers come into this AFC North rivalry matchup with four wins and plenty of momentum.

NFL Week 6 AFC East Picks: 'Jets Worst Team In The League By A Lot Of Metrics' Says SportsLine's Larry HartsteinWhile there are several teams off to an 0-5 start, the Jets may be the worst of them.

Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: Three Things To WatchThe Bears aren't getting a lot of love at 4-1. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears look for another resume building win Sunday at the 3-2 Carolina Panthers.

'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball TeamA new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.

NFL Week 6 NFC East Picks: Don Bell Says Ravens 'Physicality' Will Be Too Much For Eagles To HandleCBS Philly's sports anchor thinks the Ravens' line play on both sides of the ball will be too much for the Birds this week.

Coming Off Bowl Season, Illini Eye Bigger Things In Big Ten“We made progress last year and we are building on that this year. This is the best football team we’ve had since I’ve been here. I really like where we are right now.”